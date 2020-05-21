Boat-builder found with illegal firearm

A 49-year-old boat-builder is currently in police custody, after he was ‘busted’ at his Jacklow Upper Pomeroon River home with an illegal shotgun.

On Monday, May 18, 2020, a party of policemen, acting on information, went to the boat-builder’s home and conducted a search for arms, ammunition and drugs.

The home was searched and a 12-gauge single-barrel shot gun, serial # NN35223, was found behind a four-burner gas stove.

Under caution, the suspect told police “yes is me gun you find it in me place”.

He was arrested and taken to the Charity police station. Investigation is ongoing.