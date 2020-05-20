Over 80 pct of exhibition area at China’s import expo booked

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Xinhua) — More than 80 percent of the planned exhibition area has been booked for the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place in November, according to its organizers.

On Friday, more than 50 companies signed contracts with the CIIE Bureau, making it the largest signing event ever during the preparation of the third CIIE.

So far, over 1,400 companies from all over the globe have signed up for the coming CIIE, said Wang Bingnan, director of the CIIE Bureau, at the signing event, adding that with the global economy under shadow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIIE shows China’s firm stance on promoting economic globalization.

Japan-based Fast Retailing Group, the parent company of Uniqlo, will participate in the expo for the first time. The company will showcase high-quality clothing from Uniqlo and the brand’s commitment to sustainable development at a 1,500-square-meter booth.

Global healthcare leader Abbott will also display its life-changing technologies, innovative products and healthcare solutions at its 600-square-meter booth for the first time.

“Participation in the CIIE is an important testament of Abbott’s commitment to the development of the Chinese healthcare industry and facilitation of the country’s ‘Healthy China’ agenda,” said Tony Chan, vice president of Abbott’s diagnostics business in China.

The Estee Lauder Companies, which became the center of attention with its crystal palace-like booth in the second CIIE, will expand its booth this year.

“Over the past three decades, our development has benefited from the Chinese market, as well as the continued optimization of the operating environment. The CIIE platform has fully manifested the appeal brought about by the opportunities in China,” said Joy Fan, president of the Estee Lauder Companies China.

Jide Zeitlin, chairman and chief executive officer of Tapestry, Inc., the parent company of Coach, said the company will attend the next three editions of CIIE and form a long term relationship with the platform.

“We greatly value the opportunity that the CIIE creates to encourage communication and collaboration on a global basis,” said Zeitlin. “We remain committed to the long-term development in China, and to collaborating with business partners that support the government’s import promotion policies and contribute to the development of the Chinese economy.”

The CIIE is the first dedicated import exhibition in the world and has seen fruitful outcomes in the past two expos. The third CIIE will take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10.