NGSA to be written by July

–parents and students to be adequately notified

THE National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) is expected to be held within the next two months. This disclosure was made by Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry, the Department of Public Information (DPI) has reported.

The minister explained that ample time will be given to parents and students to prepare and urged parents to work along with their children. “The technical officers are working on that… they’re planning to roll it out and to get the students to write that examination [soon],” Minister Henry said.

Additionally, the Minister said that in light of the curfew and other measures put in place by His Excellency President David Granger and the National COVID-19 Taskforce, schools will not reopen before June 3. Minister Henry noted that her office recognises the importance of the exam and is working to ensure that no child is disenfranchised.

“The ministry would have to get the blessings of the National (COVID-19)Taskforce and the Ministry of Public Health when the plan is finalised,” she stated. The NSGA was originally set for April 8 and 9 but was postponed amid concerns about COVID-19. The Education Ministry will be providing continued academic learning online via social media platforms along with more traditional media, such as television and radio.