Health authorities must satisfy safety welfare of election personnel

Dear Editor

THE fact that there has been no response, so far, from the health authorities concerning GECOM’S application for permission to extend its number of work stations at the ACCC, for accelerating the processing of the recount process, can only be interpreted that a very careful assessment is being done as to the possible risks that are involved, not so much with the requested increase of stations, but the number of extra personnel that would most naturally be manning them.

Truth be spoken, it has already been recognized that given the nature of the exercise, that the 25 days initially allotted would be insufficient. And that is with the number of ballot boxes that have been counted thus far. Of course, both sides of the political divide have recognized such a situation; thus, there is consensus ad idem that would have supported such a request by the GECOM.

But I must take issue with those disgusting pathetic surrogates, masquerading as political parties, but which are really hired mouths, construct of the PPP/C.

It is obvious that their accusations, alleging foot-dragging against the health authorities, for the purpose of slowing the recount process, echoes that of their political maker.

It is the kind of statement which is totally reckless, as it further displays a scant regard for the preservation of the nation’s general physical safety and welfare. Just two weeks ago, two PPP/C commissioners echoed statements that conveyed the understanding that getting the recount done in the shortest time was more important, regardless of the risk that may threaten the well-being of those electoral staff involved in the process.

The fact of the matter is that, given the reality of the presence of the Pandemic in Guyana, and its constantly increasing number of infected persons, any increase to the already large numbers of personnel has the risk of influencing the threat of an outbreak.

One is prepared to accept that it is very important for this critical electoral process to be brought to an end, yes; however, it is equally important also that in weighing any consideration for extension of the work stations, that all the prospects be taken on board with regard the REALITIES OF THE KIND OF BIO HAZARDOUS ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH WE NOW LIVE.

At the end of whatever is taking place at the ACCC, those staff must all emerge, without having to ponder any challenges to both their physical and mental persons. Neither must their decisions satisfy those who seek power at any costs. This means that the final decisions of the health authorities must be in keeping with current PAHO/WHO best practices.

Regards

Troy Garraway