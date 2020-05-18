Le Repentir Murder | Taxi driver detained, police seize victim’s ring from suspect

Police on Monday arrested the prime suspect behind the gruesome murder and rape of a 68-year-old woman whose body was found among tombstones at Le Repentir Cemetery.

Margaret Dawson, a security guard attached to the Professional Guard Service, was last seen alive on Sunday night when she left her daughter’s Albouystown home for work.Dawson moved to the city from Timehri to avoid taking public transportation to protect herself from COVID-19.

She reportedly called a taxi from East End Taxi Service to take her to work.

The suspect, who is attached to the same taxi service and is known to Dawson, arrived and took the woman away.

On Monday morning Dawson’s body was discovered by a passerby through a shortcut at the cemetery which leads into Albouystown.

Her body was discovered against a grave stone with her clothes ripped off along with marks of violence which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted. Her belongings were also missing.

Less then three hours, later acting on information received, the lawmen managed to apprehend the suspect. He was searched and two of the victim’s ring was found in his pocket.

The police also managed to obtain CCTV footage which showed the suspect’s motor car at the Cemetery.