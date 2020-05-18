Elderly security guard murdered

…suspect arrested

Police are investigating the murder of 68-year-old Margaret Dawson, whose partly nude, lifeless body was found on Monday morning in Le Repentir Cemetery.

Dawson, of Albouystown, worked as security guard at Professional Guard Service.

Her body was discovered by a passerby through a shortcut at the cemetery which leads into Albouystown.

The woman last last seen alive in Albouystown earlier on Monday morning as she left to go work.

Her body was discovered against a grave stone with her clothes ripped off which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted.

Police have arrested a suspect as investigations into the matter are ongoing.