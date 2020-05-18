COVID-19 | Seven new cases recorded

Guyana has now recorded a total of 124 positive cases of the Coronavirus following 7 new positive cases which were recorded within the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), of the 54 tests done over the past 24 hours, 7 were positive.

It was noted that of the number of positive cases, 6 were males with 1 being female, a clear indication that this disease continues to spread predominantly among men.

The total number of persons tested to date are 1218 with the total number of positive cases being 124 with 1094 negative.