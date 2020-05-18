COVID-19 | Guyanese students in T&T among several persons approved for re-entry

Under controlled re-entry, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) on Monday gave the green-light for several Guyanese students studying at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago to return home.

The group was among several given clearance to travel by while emergency lockdown measures remain in effect, a release from the government stated.

The NCTF also approved the application of 70 Guyanese cruise ship workers attached to Royal Caribbean to return to Guyana by air has been approved.In addition, the application from a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for a team of officials based in Guyana to travel to Suriname to observe the Surinamese election scheduled for May 25th and return to Guyana thereafter has been approved.

The application from four Guyanese in St Vincent to return home via SVG Air as well as the application from 10 Guyanese in St Maarten to return were also approved.

In addition, the NCTF also approved a request for the return of the body of the late trade unionist Komal Chand and his wife from Cuba.

The approvals are subject to all requirements of the Ministry of Public Health and other relevant ministries and agencies being fulfilled.

In addition, they are subject to results of COVID-19 tests (PCR with results in English language) being provided 48 hours in advance of arrival. The NCTF noted that if pre-test is not available, prior written consent is required from each arriving passenger for quarantine if deemed necessary by the Ministry of Public Health.The applicants or their employers would have to cover all costs for their return.

On the flip side, an application from Caribbean Princess cruiseline for 63 Guyanese crew members to return via sea was not approved given risks involved with seaport entry. The NCTF is however amenable to considering an application for these crew members to return by air.