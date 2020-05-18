‘Changes need to be made to prevent delay of elections process’ –President Granger

PRESIDENT David Granger on Sunday said there are changes which need to be made to Guyana’s election system to prevent the occurrence of a prolonged process to a result.

The Head of State was at the time addressing journalists at the National Aquatic Centre, at Liliendaal, following a visit earlier in the day to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), where the national recount is currently ongoing.

“We would like to bring the process to a speedy conclusion, but a correct conclusion, so that the people of Guyana could be satisfied with the outcome,” President Granger said. The Head of State remarked that the current process is “much too long, and I believe that, given the circumstances, the measures which have been put in place will bring the process to a satisfactory conclusion.”

President Granger noted that there were some issues that were raised with him during his engagement with GECOM executives and the three-member CARICOM team that morning, issues he deemed confidential, but went on to say that the solutions to those matters will be deliberated and addressed by GECOM chairwoman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh.

“There are not issues which, at this point in time, should be subject to public debate, until or unless the commissioners have had a chance to speak on it,” the President clarified.

Today marks 12 days since the commencement of the national recount of ballots cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections. The process began on Wednesday, May 6.