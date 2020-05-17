GFF extends condolences to paramakatoi footballer

THE Guyana Football Federation (GFF) extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Dat Nagalla Jnr., a former footballer from the Paramakatoi United Spartans Football Club, who died last week at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Nagalla was among a small group who serve as a guide to FIFA’s Director of Member Associations for Africa and the Caribbean, Véron Mosengo-Omba, when he visited North Pakaraimas in 2018 and witnessed the North Pakaraima Football Tournament.

In an invited comment, Mosengo-Omba, who said he remembered him as a “passionate advocate,” also expressed his condolences to his family and community and noted the following: “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and guide. I remember him very well and his passion for his community and football.”

President Forde, for his part, said it is sad to lose a young and promising athlete: “From reports, Nagalla was a very good footballer and a promising referee and among the thousands of talented athletes from the hinterland who was not just passionate about his game but had the talent to propel him to the next level.

This was exemplified during his participation in the North Pakaraima Football tournament as well as the Indigenous Heritage Games. As a goalkeeeper, his team depended on him.

I’m sure he will surely be missed by both his team and his community. Condolences are therefore extended to both his family and the Region 8 community.”