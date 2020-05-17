Berbice woman fatally struck by speeding car

Police have arrested a South Ruimveldt, Georgetown mechanic after he allegedly struck down a 39-year old woman and drove away from the scene along the Fort Canje Public Road,New Amsterdam around 20:40hrs on Saturday evening.

Dead is Raquel Edwards of Levi Dam, Plantation Mount Sinai, New Amsterdam.She would have celebrated her 40th birthday today.She was struck down by a car bearing registration PNN 3631, whose driver was allegedly drag-racing at the time.

According to Fern Edwards, sister of the deceased, evidence which included parts of the number plate of the car which struck her sister,were picked up from the western road shoulder.She said this revealed that the incident occurred about thirty feet from the point of impact.

Pointing to the remains of the number plate, the woman said,”Here is where my sister got hit by the car which was drag racing. As a result , my sister was dragged over there.”

“My sister would have been celebrating her 40th birthday today. She did not deserve to die in such a manner. Her arms and feet are broken. There are bruises all over her body. She was partly clad when I saw her,we need justice,” the woman said.

The deceased, a mother of an adult son, had moments earlier spoken to her offspring, over the telephone after which she met her demise.She told the young man that she was going home after leaving friends at Burnham Park, the site of the new synthetic track in New Amsterdam.

Shortly after mounting her pedal cycle, the guards at the construction site at the track heard an impact.On rushing to the scene, they saw the motor car speeding away.

The unresponsive woman was taken to the nearby New Amsterdam Hospital where doctors told relatives that she died shortly after admission.She died due to the severity of injuries and heavy blood loss.Relatives said she was a hard worker, noting that she would gather items from a dump site and re-sell them once they are in good condition.

Following the accident, the driver who is also a mechanic,was arrested and placed in police custody. He has since passed a breathalyzer test.

A police investigation is ongoing.Recently, a number of persons have died on the country’s roadways in accidents which have occurred during an active curfew which runs from 6pm to 6 am.