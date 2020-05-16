Prison escapee nabbed at Parika

Murder accused,Ganesh Dhanraj, who along with three others escaped from the holding bay at the Lusignan Prison on April 20, 2020 was recaptured by police on Saturday afternoon.

Police, acting on information received, went to the Parika Bus Park where the 32-year old man was seen in a motor car. He was questioned and then escorted to the Parika Police Station where he was further questioned and positively identified as the escapee.

According to the Guyana Prison Service, on receipt of the notification, officials of the entity went to the Parika Police Station where the man’s identity was further confirmed. He was then transported to prison.

“The Guyana Prison Service commends the police for their swift action, and commends the members of the public for feeling safe and confident to provide the information to the police.”

Dhanraj was remanded to prison in 2017 for allegedly murdering his wife.He allegedly strangled his reputed wife, 29-year-old Dhanwantie Ram, with a bedsheet in their Parika, East Bank Essequibo home on April 5, 2017.

Kenraul Perez,a murder accused of Mabaruma, remains on the run.