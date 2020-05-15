Regions 3 and 6 to establish COVID-19 testing facilities

-as MoPH expands testing efforts

THE Ministry of Public Health will be establishing COVID-19 facilities in Region Three, Essequibo Islands-West Demerara and Region Six, East Berbice-Corentyne.

The Ministry of Public Health has noted that confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in both regions where the initial cases died. Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, in the daily update on Thursday, commended the residents who have been utilising the COVID-19 facilities that were recently established at Paradise on the East Coast of Demerara and Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara. Dr. Gordon-Boyle noted that as Region Four is the epicentre of the virus, the ministry specifically established these facilities to encourage more persons to come forward to learn their COVID-19 status and stop further transmission.

“Those of you who have come forward to visit the locations in Herstelling and Paradise, I commend you for this brave effort… transmission can only be reduced or stopped if we can separate those who test positive from those who are not infected. So, we ask you to come forward, get tested and help us in this fight,” the DCMO said.

Meanwhile, the Mobile units which were launched in April will be visiting the communities of La Parfaite Harmony on the West Bank of Demerara, and South Ruimveldt in Georgetown on May 16-17. Persons desirous of taking advantage of the opportunity can refer to the ministry’s Facebook page for a more detailed location of these units. (DPI)