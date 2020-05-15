Miners with COVID-19 symptoms urged to seek medical assistance

Days after a positive COVID-19 case was recorded in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni region, the health authorities are urging miners experiencing symptoms of the virus to seek medical attention before venturing into the mining areas.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr Karen Boyle , in a special appeal to members of the mining community on Friday , urged miners on Coastland to ensure that if one is unwell and have the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, that he/she seek medical assistance before returning to the mining community.

“We also ask that if any member of the mining camp has signs and symptoms of this disease that they are immediately isolated on camp and that contact is made with the nearest health facility so that guidance is given,” she said.

The DCMO urged persons to avoid making self-diagnosis and treating his/herself.

Earlier this week, the authorities reported that a positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Region Seven.

The Guyana Chronicle was informed that the samples were taken from a miner who travelled to the Aranka mining area in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni. The man travelled from the area via Parika and Buck Hall on the Essequibo River.

Thus far, positive cases of the coronavrius were recorded 7 of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions.