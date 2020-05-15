Lifeless body of Bartica businesswoman found in abandoned mining pit

The lifeless body of a 28-year-old businesswoman was on Friday found faced down in an abandoned mining pit at Three Miles, Karrau Backdam, a few yards away where she operates her business.

Dead is Rosella Smith of Bamford Point, Bartica. The woman sold goods from a make-shift camp at Three Miles, Karrau Backdam.

The discovery was made around 12:30 hours on Friday by a 23-year-old miner who found the woman’s body afloat in the mining pit.

Smith was last seen about 20:00 hours on Thursday at her camp in company of a man called ‘Blackboy’ and was heard “laughing and talking” with the said man later that night.

The body was examined by a crime scene technician and while no marks of violence was seen on the body,what appeared to be blood was seen about her nostrils.

The body was taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital.Her remains were escorted to the Lyken’s Funeral home where a post-mortem examination is expected to be done.Smith’s camp was checked and appeared to be ransacked.

Further information received disclosed that about 11:00 hours on Friday ‘Blackboy’ was seen leaving the backdam with a bag and bucket.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity the man and apprehend him.