RUBIS Guyana plays its part in the fight against COVID-19

IN joining the fight to combat the deadly coronavirus, Rubis Guyana Inc has taken an all-hands-on- deck approach to COVID-19 pandemic.

The energy company is supporting COVID-19 efforts in several ways, recently donating to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to assist front line workers with transportation to and from work.

In addition, RUBIS also provided support to families who are experiencing challenges as a result of the national emergency measures which were instituted, due to the pandemic, contributing some US$10,000.

Joylyn Johnson, Retail Account Executive, Rubis Guyana Inc. explained, “The fight against COVID-19 must be a collective effort; it requires an all-hands-on-deck approach and TeamRubis wanted to be part of Guyana’s proactive measures.”

She further explained that the rationale for the GPHC donation was borne out of disturbing media reports that its frontline medical workers, who are battling to restore the health of COVID-19 patients, were having serious challenges travelling to and from work.

“We wished to enable them an easy passage on their journey…we felt compelled to contribute to GPHC towards providing dedicated and safe transportation for these special healthcare professionals. The money donated will provide dedicated vehicles and drivers to transport medical personnel”.

Brigadier (ret’d) George A. Lewis, CEO of GPHC, sincerely thanked Rubis Guyana Inc. on behalf of the Board, Management and Staff of the organization for honouring their corporate social responsibility, by supporting healthcare workers, during these unprecedented times.

He said, “In light of the national regulations that have been put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the GPHC is exceptionally grateful for this donation which will support the provision of transportation for our staff who work beyond the hours of the national curfew.”

In addition, Rubis placed a “second hand on the deck” by donating to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in its drive to ensure the most vulnerable citizens were also being taken care of, through the provision of food hampers.

Cognizant that the CDC is facing a mammoth task, as an exercise of this nature requires many resources, Rubis agreed to come on board. Mrs. Johnson stated, “One of the things this pandemic has brought to the fore is how interconnected we all are as people, and a person’s actions has implications for many, as we see with the spread of the COVID-19.” Ms. Johnson added, “We hope that our contribution will see many households receiving supplies to assist them, and put to rest any anxiety which may arise from not having enough.”

Internally, Rubis Guyana has invested in safety training for retailers and their staff on heightened cleaning standards to adopt at this time as well as provide all Rubis service stations with sinks and hand sanitisers. They recently purchased face masks for all gas attendants to wear to mitigate the spread of the virus and installed COVID-19 signage at the fuel pumps to remind customers on safe practices to use.

Mrs Johnson concluded, “Rubis recognises that it has a part to play in the communities in which it operates, and believes we are all in this together, so we are pleased to assist Guyana as we work to overcome COVID-19.”