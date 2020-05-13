Region Seven records first COVID-19 case

A MAN, who travelled into a mining area in Region Seven via Parika, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Boyle, noted on Tuesday that seven of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions have recorded COVID-19 cases.

Regional Health Officials at the town of Bartica noted that two persons from within the region were tested for the coronavirus within the past several days.

The Guyana Chronicle was told by sources at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) that one of the men works at the Aranka Backdam in the Cuyuni area of Region Seven. He travelled into and out of the area via the ports of Parika and BuckHall on the Essequibo River.

Reports are that one of the men who was tested is a Brazilian, while the other person works with a government agency.

As the ministry’s response efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 continue, Dr. Boyle noted that persons are not helping the situation. ”Your behaviour is not encouraging; you continue to flout control measures and to put all at risk. Instead of our curve beginning to flatten, we still see an upward trajectory in positive coronavirus cases,” she said.

Guyana has recorded a total of 113 cases of the coronavirus to date. Thus far, no cases were recorded in Regions Five, Two and Eight.