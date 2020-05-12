President hails nurses for stellar contributions to society

…praises work for leading COVID-19 fight

PRESIDENT David Granger has hailed the contributions of nurses, stating that on this International Nurses Day, the nation owes these professionals a debt of gratitude for their hard work during the frontline of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a televised message, President Granger said International Nurses Day acknowledges the contribution that nurses make to society and to humanity around the world. He said the day commemorates the birth of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. She was recognised for her service in the 19th century and is credited with implementing innovative methods of patient care. This year is especially important as it also marks the 200th anniversary of her birth, the Guyanese leader said.

“Guyana joins the world in celebrating International Nurses Day on 12th May, 2020. Guyana is proud of its legacy of nursing. It established a Nurses Association in British Guiana ninety-two years ago in June 1928, the first English-speaking Caribbean country to do so. Guyana, today, like scores of countries around the world, has been affected by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). This pandemic has highlighted the nurses’ essential role in the national campaign to overcome this dreaded disease,” President Granger said in his message.

He noted that nurses are the foundation and are on the frontlines of the healthcare workforce in our national effort to fight this pandemic. “Our nurses, despite many challenges, continue to serve dutifully, diligently and with dedication, even in the face of personal peril.” “Guyanese nurses provide critical care in the rural, hinterland and remote parts of our country. They might be required to travel long distances on foot, by all-terrain vehicle or bus by road, or in boats by river, or by light aircraft, to provide care to the sick or injured. Their service in our homes, hospitals and communities – from birth to death – is well known. Their commitment to life-saving efforts even at personal sacrifice at this time is commendable,” President Granger said.

He encourages all Guyanese to join him in recognising the role nurses play in “our communities as we observe International Nurses Day. Guyanese, I express thanks to nurses everywhere for their consistent and conscientious service to our country. I applaud our nurses as they continue to perform their duties with diligence. Happy International Nurses Day from a grateful nation!”