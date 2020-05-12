Region Seven reports first case of Coronavirus

…4 new cases within past 24hours

…total cases climb to 113

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is reporting that a case of the Coronavirus has been recorded in the Cuyuni/Mazaruni region.

The MOPH noted that an additional 4 new cases of the Coronavirus has been recorded within the past 24-hours, taking the total number of cases in Guyana, to 113.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Karen Boyle noted in an update provided by the MOPH that within the past 24 hours, an additional 56 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to 986 with 873 persons testing negative.

“We must seriously think about reducing the transmission of this disease and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Isn’t this our ultimate goal? Therefore, we ask you not only to abide by the rules but those of you who have been in contact with positive cases, we ask you to come forward and provide information about your contacts as well so that you and your loved one can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing your life,” Dr Boyle noted.

She said that the virus has been recorded in 7 of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions.

“This means that the Coronavirus is slowly making its way across our entire country. But you know what, you can help arrest and put an end to the spread of this disease.I simply ask you wash your hands, avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth, practice physical distancing and adhere to the curfew,” Dr Boyle noted.