‘The skullduggery coming out’

…APNU+AFC says alerting Guyanese, diplomatic community about voting irregularities in PPP/C’s strongholds

…says the party trying to contaminate, rig the elections

THE APNU+AFC Coalition, on Sunday, said, as the fifth day of the recount process has been completed, clear and unmistakable patterns of irregularities, discrepancies and worse have emerged.

The recount process has uncovered, among other things: countless instances of dead persons being recorded as voting, exclusively, in PPP/C’s strongholds; countless instances of persons who have long migrated from Guyana and who were not in Guyana on Election Day being recorded as voting; countless instances of persons who did not uplift their ID cards from GECOM for many years being recorded as voting in PPP/C’s stronghold areas but with no corresponding Oaths of Identity being found in the ballot boxes; countless instances of unsigned Oaths of Identity in PPP/C’s stronghold areas; numerous instances of votes for other parties being recorded for the PPP/C; numerous instances of missing poll books and numerous instances of ballots clearly cast for the APNU+AFC Coalition deemed as spoilt.

According to the coalition, what is emerging, even at this early stage, is that there was a systematic effort by the PPP/C, on Election Day, to corrupt the electoral process and to fraudulently cause votes to be registered for that party while seeking to disqualify votes for the APNU+AFC Coalition. “This is an attack on the credibility of the electoral process by a single political party – the PPP – and its agents and co-conspirators,” the release by the coalition stated. “The APNU+AFC reaffirms its commitment to the recount process as it is unmasking the PPP/C’s attempts to contaminate and rig the March 2, 2020 elections. The nation and the whole world are witnesses to this, in real time, via the livestreams.

The APNU+AFC is concerned that PPP/C officials, who are likely to have been involved in this rigging process on Election Day, are now presenting themselves to the media, conducting interviews and updates in a last gasp effort to ‘spin’, cover up and mislead the Guyanese public. We urge all stakeholders, including the diplomatic community and the observers to call on the PPP/C’s agents to desist from bold-facedly lying to the Guyanese people.”

Further, the coalition is calling on the diplomatic community, particularly the ABCE countries, to begin addressing their minds to revoking the visas of persons from the opposition PPP/C who are being exposed as the true riggers of the March 2nd election.

“This is especially relevant, given that in the case where persons who have long migrated from Guyana are listed as having voted, many of these persons live in and are citizens of ABCE countries.” “We call on all Guyanese to remain alert and not to succumb to the non-stop flow of PPP/C’s lies, spin and propaganda to which they have resorted in an attempt to mask their electioneering shenanigans.”

Eagle’s eye

Only on Saturday, General Secretary of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Joseph Harmon, said counting agents of the APNU+AFC coalition are using their extensive training to closely scrutinise the ongoing national recount of the March 2, General and Regional Elections.

He said “Operation Eagle Eye” will bring to the fore discrepancies that might have been missed or overlooked during the closing count of polls on March 2. “We have given a name to our operation here, operation eagle eye. All of our agents here have gone through an extensive period of training, so they know what to look for.

So it is that eagle eye they are bringing to this process,” he told journalists on Saturday. He continued, “We had polling agents across this country and you are likely to have persons who are not as efficient as they should be. This recount is taking place in one location so they can lookout. Some things might have slipped through on March 2, but we should be able to catch those things here.”

Harmon had cause to also denounce the position by the opposition calling for a mere numerical count of the ballots. “Here you have the integrity of the process and the numbers that are actually processed. I see (them) saying that all we need to do is count the numbers. If it were so simple, we wouldn’t need an entire CARICOM observation team here to scrutinise all that is taking place.”

Harmon noted that some credibility issues have to be addressed and those issues cannot be addressed by a mere numerical calculation. He said there are questions concerning persons who are dead and whose names surfaced during the elections, as well as persons who were not around on elections day, but “voted as well.”

Such discrepancies Harmon said are not a true reflection of the will of the Guyanese people and remain the ultimate questions that have to be answered. “What has happened to the will of the Guyanese people and this is why we have laid great store in the recount itself and have gone to great lengths to ensure that everything that needs to be done to ensure this process is completed, is done.” He said complaints of the process “taking too long,” have to be looked at closely, and posited that “when you are hurry you tend to overlook things and this is what is happening here.” Meanwhile, Harmon said the coalition has raised some issues with the elections commission and is awaiting a response.