GBA donates hampers to boxers, officials

THE Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), in collaboration with Seon Bristol of Bris O Promotion, on Saturday last presented 65 hampers to boxers and officials of the association. The hampers were made following donations from several companies and well-wishers.

The USA-based Bristol said that it is the first but not the last time that he will be providing assistance during the “difficult Covid19 period.” He added that there will be further dialogue with the GBA on whether a similar exercise would be held.

GBA president Steve Ninvalle explained that “in such trying times it is only fitting that the Association attempts to minimize the burden of its affiliates.”

Ninvalle urged other associations to follow suit as there is presently an urgent need. Ninvalle added that hampers were delivered to the families of the four boxers stranded in Cuba, and also to referees, judges and coaches under the umbrella of the GBA.