Gambhir lashes out at ICC for giving number one Test rank to ‘pathetic’ Australia

EARLIER this month, India slipped to the number three position of the ICC Test rankings. The team led by Virat Kohli was at the number one position since 2016. The Indian team stayed at the top for 42 months before slipping below Australia and New Zealand.

The fact the Kohli’s team hasn’t done enough bad yet being dropped to the third position brought several questions in the minds of the fans.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released a statement on this subject. The council explained that India’s records of the 2016-17 season have been removed in the current cycle. The team had won 12 Tests and lost only one during that period. After the statement came out, Former Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir heavily criticized the sudden shift in rankings.

“India has yielded the top spot for the first time since October 2016. This is largely because India had won 12 Tests and lost just one Test in 2016-17, the records of which were removed in the latest update,” an ICC statement said.

During a chat with Star Sports, the ex-Indian opener said he doesn’t have faith in points and ranking system. He pointed out that the team getting the same points for winning matches abroad is not correct. Earlier, Kohli had also suggested that the introduction of this rule should be made in the ICC World Test Championship.

“No, I am not surprised (India slipping to number three). I don’t believe in points and ranking system. Probably the worst was there in the World Test Championship… that you win the same points when you win a Test match away from home. That’s ridiculous,” Gambhir said during the Cricket Connected show on Star Sports.

The former number one Test batsman also said that Kohli’s team have had the most impact going around in the world. He did admit that losing series in South Africa but also pointed out that they won in Australia. The 38-year-old also credited India to be the most competitive team having won a Test match in South Africa and England.

“Yes, absolutely. 100 per cent. If you have to see from the overall impact point of view, India has lost a series away from home but won against Australia. Hands down, they have been the most competitive side. They won a Test in South Africa, won a Test match in England… not many countries have done that,” Gambhir noted.

Gambhir further questioned Australia’s number one position as he said the team from Down Under won’t do well in sub-continental conditions. Australia lost all four Test series they have played in India.

“For me, India should be there (number one) because of Australia… I have serious doubts On what front have you given Australia the number one ranking? They have been absolutely pathetic away from home, especially in the sub-continent,” Gambhir concluded.

(CricTracker)