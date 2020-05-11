COVID-19 Update | Five more cases recorded

Within the past 24 hours, an additional five cases of the Coronavirus has been recorded in Guyana, carrying the total number of cases to 109.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), today’s new data gives an indication that a total of 12 cases have been recorded within the past three days.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in a daily update provided by the MOPH, that within the last 24 hours, an additional 16 tests were done, bringing the total number of persons tested to 930.

She said thus far, 821 persons tested negative while the number of deaths remain at 10.

“Fellow Guyanese, we have constantly been pleading with you to come forward if you have been in contact with a positive case. We have also listed the areas where confirmed cases have been identified but still there is a reluctance for you to disclose your contacts,” Minister Lawrence said.

She said the citizens must seriously think about flattening the curve and containing the spread of the virus so that the country can return to normalcy.

“Therefore, we ask you to put aside fear & stigma and come forward and provide the information so that your loved one, your friend or acquaintance can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing their life,” Lawrence added.