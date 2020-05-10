Guyana records three new cases of COVID-19

-Two more persons transferred to ICU

THERE continues to be a persistent cry from health authorities for Guyanese to act responsibly and carefully during their daily operations, especially given the fact that there continues to be a consistent increase in the number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which has now moved to 97.

According to the latest statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases moved from 94 to 97 in 24 hours.

Health authorities have so far tested 852 persons and 755 of those persons tested negative for disease. Despite the large number of tests, which proved negative, the reality remains that 10 persons have lost their lives to COVID-19, in Guyana.

Five persons are also battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 52 persons are in isolation and three persons are in quarantine. There has also been some success stories, as 35 of the infected persons recovered after contracting the disease.

As the battle against COVID-19 continues, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, had reminded persons that Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) remains the epicentre of the disease, and there are a number of communities, outside of Georgetown, which have recorded cases.

Among communities on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) where cases were recorded are: Atlantic Gardens; Friendship; Golden Grove; Good Hope; Lusignan; Plaisance; and Strathsphey. Among communities on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) where there were cases are: Diamond; Grove; Land of Canaan; Providence; and Timehri.

Just recently, in an effort to improve the response to the pandemic, the Public Health Ministry had launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre, as well as at the community COVID-19 facilities of Region Four at Herstelling, on the EBD, and at Paradise, on the ECD.

Globally, there are over 3.7 million cases of COVID-19, with over 259,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

Dr. Persaud said the Ministry of Public Health continues to work with the residents in the bordering communities to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Additionally, the government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to Paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020. These measures have been extended to June 3, 2020.

As the country wages war against the deadly disease, President David Granger is on record as saying that the efforts of the country’s frontline workers, in particular those within the medical field, should not go unnoticed.

“I ask you… to think tenderly of our public health professionals and service providers; that is to say, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all other supporting staff, medical and non-medical, who are providing the required care for those in distress,” President Granger said, adding: “Public health practitioners are on the frontline of protecting those stricken by the disease; they have been working tirelessly, through this very difficult situation, to provide quality healthcare to those who have been infected and afflicted.

Everyone in the public health system has played a vital part in the fight against this disease.”