Celebration of mothers not hindered by semi-lockdown

By Jared Liddell

ALTHOUGH the country is locked down because of the COVID-19 epidemic, the usual Mother’s Day gift hunting could be seen throughout Regent Street as children rush to purchase gifts and food items to celebrate their moms.

THE Guyana Chronicle spoke with several persons who made their way to Nesha’s Flowerland to purchase fresh bouquets of their mothers’ favorite flowers, mixing and making special bouquets to bring smiles to their mothers’ faces.

Ronald Burchsmith, along with his five-year-old son Grayson, was among the customers making a special purchase to celebrate this special day today.

Asked what plans he had for the big day, Burch-Smith said, “Well since we can’t go out we will make it special at home, my son and I will prepare all the meals for the day and we will just spend the day together.”

Several other shoppers told the Guyana Chronicle that this Mother’s Day they will be having lunch or breakfast with their moms and spending quality time with their families.

A shopper at the Bounty Supermarket said she came out to purchase supplies for the meal she will be preparing for her mother.

She further stated that she and her sister have planned that one would prepare the meal and one would take care of presents; they will then meet at their mother’s home and celebrate the day together with her and her grandchildren.

A mother, Jacqueline Forrester, said although she would not be able to go out this year because of the COVID-19 lockdown, she will nevertheless enjoy the intimate family moments she will be able to have and added that she was excited at the prospect of spending the day with her children and grandchildren.