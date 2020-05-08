GWI acquires $160M drilling rig

— wells to be drilled in Georgetown, Berbice, Linden, hinterland

The Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) is now equipped to advance its well-drilling campaign at faster and more efficient rate with the commissioning of a new drilling rig to the tune of GY$160M

The rig was commissioned on Thursday along with an air compressor and marks one of two acquired by the GWI from Brazil. The second rig, not yet commissioned, costs $120million and will be operated in the hinterland region. They both were primarily paid for by the government.

It marks the first set of rigs the GWI has acquired since the 1980s and will facilitate ground-water well drilling for about 100 million dollars less. It will also see several areas around the country accessing 24-hour water service.

At a small ceremony on Sheriff Street on Thursday, GWI Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles said the company has always been seeking to improve its water production by way of ground-water production.

He said that this rig on the coastland will help to drill wells in several regions and will increase water supply in key areas.

Telling of these areas was Executive Director of Operations, Dwayne Shako, who noted that the first well will be drilled in Central Georgetown on Mandela Avenue. “That well will allow us to bring this central water system plan system on 24-hours. We’ll have Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Guyhoc, East/West Ruimveldt; that area that is receiving water for about 12 hours a day, we’ll be able to bring that area to 24-hours,” Shako said.

The well will be followed by others in Berbice; Farm/Prospect on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD); Tuschen in Region Three into Region Two and, finally, Amelia’s Ward in Region 10.

Van-West Charles said that from January 2020 to present, countrywide water consumption has increased by 20 per cent, most likely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). He stated that the rig has therefore come on board at the right time.

“It is one of the initiatives of this government which has demonstrated its commitment to service people and to ensure that people are provided with the basic needs that they require for sustainable livelihoods,” he said.

“GWI will be in a much better position at the end of this year and as we break into 2021 in terms of ensuring our population across the country that the gaps in equity, as pointed out by President Granger, will be met.”

The managing director said that as soon as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the company is expecting another equipment out of Holland which will further increase the maintenance capacity of some 139 wells countrywide.

Giving additional details, Shako said that the rig design is about 1,000 meters and can reach about 3,000 feet. Well-experienced drillers with years of experience, along with younger drillers hoping to learn more from them, will spearhead the drilling programme.

The rig’s spare parts can easily be acquired which lowers cost for maintenance and repair while the rigs will allow for wells to be drilled faster with one well taking only about six weeks.

In brief remarks, Chair of the Water Resources and Technical Committee, Gavin Todd, said that the rigs will help to meet Guyana’s growing need for water supply and it is his hope that the operational experience to be gained will benefit GWI workers.

From 2015 to present, GWI has drilled approximately 48 wells on both the coast and in the hinterland.