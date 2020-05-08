COVID-19 Update | One new case, forty-nine tests done in last 24hours

A further 49 Coronavirus tests have been completed within the past 24 hours, with one positive case being recorded, carrying the total number of cases here to 94.

According to Ministry of Public Health (MOPH), a total 785 persons in Guyana have been tested for the virus.

In providing an insight into the areas where the cases have been recorded within Region Four, Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shamdeo Persaud listed such areas on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara. For the latter,they include Atlantic Gardens, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance and Strasphey.

On the East Bank of Demerara the cases are from Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence and Timehri.

Dr Persaud called on residents of the border communities in Region Nine to be vigilant since neighbouring Brazil has seen a spike in cases recently.

“Fellow Guyanese, maintaining vigilance at our bordering regions with Brazil is crucial to us keeping our number of cases under control.

As such, once again, I wish to appeal to all residents especially to all of you in Region 9 who continue to traverse the border, to desist from this practice and to adhere to the control measures implemented for your protection and safety. The MoPH’s team continues to work with the residents in the bordering communities to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease,” he said.

Globally, a total of 3.9 million cases of the coronavirus have been recorded, Johns Hopkins University.