22 charged for breaching curfew in Corentyne

…nabbed at Mahogany Hotel and Sports bar partying

TWENTY TWO persons, including seven Venezuelans, were, on Thursday, charged, after they breached the curfew in place for COVID-19, including the restriction on social activities.

The persons arrested hail from different communities along the Corentyne Coast and from the Mahogany Hotel and Sports bar in Corriverton, East Berbice Corentyne. According to information, the

Police were informed of a party being held at the popular Corentyne Hotel and Sports bar on Tuesday evening where several Venezuelan women were present. Police went to the scene and cautioned the individuals of the offence and subsequently made the arrest.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the revellers were celebrating someone’s birth anniversary with loud music. The defendants were expected to make a court appearance at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Thursday; however after there was no sitting of the court, they were each placed on $10,000 station bail.

Among those charged from the Mahagony Hotel and Sports bar were: owners, Sherwin Peterson and Carlos Angel along with Venezuelans Teleelo Mendoza Maria De Jesus, Brehaspat Rashawn Joshua, Mapta Guzman Poela Yanireth, Moita Guzman Yamileth, Zorrill Corolina whose addresses were listed as the Hotel , as well as Nikol Rodriques of Number 50 Village and Buonetina Nalliui Sarai of Number 78 Village.

The others charged were Mario Dave of Number 50 Village, Vikash Singh of Number 78 Village, Oneil Lewis of Linepath, Bertly Small of Number 78 Rahaman Park, Abdul Haniff of Albert Street Corriverton, Tameshwar Basdeo of Number 64 Village, Lennox Renaldo of Number 79 Village, Calvin Douglas of Number 54 Village, Savita Maniram of Crabwood Creek, Arjan Jagdeo of Corriverton, Romaine Simonds of Number 69 Village, Kevin Rambarran and Richard Jeffery of Number 78 Village.

Under the COVID-19 emergency measures, a person can face a fine or up to six months in prison for breaching the restrictions. Meanwhile, a senior Police Officer in the Division told the Guyana Chronicle that they have been trying to sensitise the population in the Region so that they can adhere to the restrictions and avoid being prosecuted.

Among the measures used from Number 51 to Crabwood Creek were public announcements encouraging persons to adhere to the curfew and avoid congested areas, officers going to popular places where persons were conducting business to ensure they maintained the social distance as

well as patrolling the areas.

However despite the efforts of the police and the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils and municipalities in Region 6, many persons still seek clever methods to breach the restrictions. The arrests and prosecutions were meant to be a last resort. However, in light of the growing number of sensitisation campaigns, the police have been enforcing the law hoping others will adhere.

Recently, three business owners on the Corentyne, who operate liquor shops, were arrested and charged. Their items were also seized.