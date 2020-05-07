Keemo Paul helps homeland in COVID-19 fight

GUYANA and West Indies cricketer, Keemo Paul, recently returned to his homeland in Saxacalli, on a mission to provide basic food and cleaning supplies for the livelihood of villagers.

The community, which is located on the west bank of the Essequibo River, some 25 miles south of Parika, has taken it upon themselves to reduce travel to a minimum, in an effort to safeguard themselves from the novel coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19.

With boat-service operation and fishing a key part of livelihood, both of which are reduced significantly now, accessing basic amenities has become difficult.

The 22-year-old Paul took it upon himself to supply the community with face masks and sanitising products, along with numerous food supplies. It is understood the village has just over 60 residents currently, many of whom are elderly persons.

Allan Wilson, one of the residents who collected the care hampers, stated he was overjoyed for such since it will help him and family tremendously.

“I don’t work the boat as much as before so this will help us a lot. Most of our food comes from the land where we plant, but these supplies are stuff we would have to travel to Parika to get, and not going there will keep me safer”, Wilson stated.

According to Paul, “Saxacalli is my home. I am not here currently, but I know that being in lockdown will be hard even for communities like these that live off the land. From time to time, we would have to travel to do business for other food supplies and I felt if I can give persons those needs, they will stay home more.”

The all-rounder, who would have been in India playing the Indian Premier League had it not been for the pandemic, added “Prevention is better than a cure and I just want to see my family and close friends remain safe.”

Keemo further asked for persons to act smart, follow the guidelines of the health authorities, and stay home unless it is necessary to leave home.