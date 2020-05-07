COVID-19 Update | Seven additional persons recover

Seven more persons have recovered from the Coronavirus in Guyana and the Ministry of Public Health(MOPH) is urging persons who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms of who may have been in contact with persons who tested positive for the virus, to get tested.

According to the MOPH, the number of persons who have recovered from the virus has increased from 27 to 34.

It was noted that the number of persons tested to date has increased to 736 while the number of deaths attributed to the virus remains at 10.To date, 93 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in Guyana.

Chief Medical Officer,Dr Shamdeo Persaud, who provided Thursday’s briefing, said the authorities continue to appeal to Guyanese ,”to come forward if you have been in contact with a positive case or experience any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19. We are pleading with you to access our mobile units positioned at various points in the city as well as the COVID-19 sites on the East Coast and the East Bank Demerara.”

Persaud said that testing is critical if the MOPH is to uncover the asymptomatic cases and to provide them with the necessary screening and assist in reducing the number of illnesses and deaths due to the severe form of the disease.

The CMO said that Guyana’s fatality rate stands at 10.8% whereas the World Health Organisation(WHO) Global fatality rate is 4%. “This simply means that we must detect those in our communities showing no symptoms but require medical intervention,” he said.

He said that the asymptomatic cases which account for most of our confirmed cases in Guyana.”COVID-19 is still in our midst, we cannot let our guard down. Remember that COVID-19 is not only a concern of the MoPH, but for the entire nation,” Dr Persaud noted.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases of the pandemic has climbed past 3.8 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Brazil has recorded over 132,000 confirmed cases of the virus with an alarming number of deaths which has eclipsed the 7000 mark.