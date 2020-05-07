‘Comply or stay out’

–M&CC temporarily shuts market gates, as persons flout containment measures

IT has been established that saving lives and reducing the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease will take a collective effort, and while some persons have recognised the severity of the situation, others continue to flout the laws.

An example of this callous and careless behaviour was observed, on Wednesday, when a group of individuals congregated at the entrance of the Stabroek Market, and refused to comply with the existing containment measures.

A video posted by Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, on his Facebook page, showed a group of visibly aggravated persons arguing outside one entrance of the Stabroek Market because the gate leading into the market was closed by workers of the Mayor and City Council (M&CC), to maintain order.

“I am down here at Stabroek Market and we are pleading…we had two gates open and we are pleading to the public to form a line so they can come in and wash their hands and have access to the market,” said Narine, in his video.

He said the gates were closed because persons were refusing to comply with the M&CC’s regulations, regarding social distancing and congregating in the municipal markets.

“They do not want to comply, we are willing to open the gates, but they are not adhering and listening…we are here to put measures and guidelines in place for the safety of the people,” said the Mayor.

The regulations, implemented by the M&CC, are in line with advice and guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), which advises against large gatherings in public spaces.

While, there is no issue with persons entering the market, Narine said persons at least need to be orderly and wash their hands upon entering the municipal markets. To this end, sinks have been mounted at the entrance of all the municipal markets.

Recently, the M&CC, in doing its part to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 disease, has mandated stallholders/vendors and their staff to wear a face mask while conducting their operations, noting that failure to comply will result in persons being charged $5,000.

This stipulation was included in a plethora of measures, rolled out by the M&CC which took effect on Wednesday.

Among the new measures is the strict prohibition of unauthorised vending. Anyone found selling at a place, not approved by the council, will be subjected to the payment of a removal fee of $25,000.

Additionally, M&CC has also revised the operational hours for all the municipal markets, and the new opening hours will be 7:00hrs to 16:00hrs daily.

“Only one main gate will be opened at all the municipal markets…all shoppers entering the municipal market will not be allowed to enter if they are not wearing a face mask. No exemptions apply,” said the M&CC.

Also, a limited amount of shoppers will be allowed to enter each market at a given time and as persons exit, others will be allowed to enter.

While in the markets, persons must practise social distancing and be six feet apart because crowding and large gatherings will not be permitted. Stallholders are asked to regulate this activity and will be held accountable for any breaches.

Recently, following a thorough assessment by the Public Health Ministry on Guyana’s prevailing health conditions, the emergency measures implemented to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic were extended for another month.

The updated COVID-19 emergency measures took effect from May 4 and will last until June 3, 2020. The regulation requires citizens to remain indoors between 6:00pm and 6:00am. The emergency measures also speak sternly to, among other things, the restriction on visitations, specific working hours allotted to essential services, preferential treatment for healthcare workers, social distancing and physical-distancing protocols, religious worship and domestic travel.

The COVID-19 emergency measures clearly state that anyone who fails to comply with these measures commits an offence under section 152 of the Public Health Ordinance and is liable on summary conviction to the penalty provided under that section.