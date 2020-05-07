Brazilians caught with uncustomed goods

The four Brazilians and the uncustomed goods

FOUR Brazilians were, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, intercepted by local police, on patrol at Takutu illegal cossing, with a quantity of uncustomed goods.

Roger Felix Duarte, Francisco James Dias, Aegre De Souza Marques and Ingrid Li Madocarmo were nabbed around 17:09hrs.

The group was nabbed with 10 long track pants, 10 pairs of socks, 23 pairs of footwear, 30 bottles of cologne, 3 gillette sets, 33 vials of skin cream, 5 bottles of shampoo, 10 bottles of body spray, 55 medication, 6 bars of soap, 25 boxes of syrup medication, 6 boxes of dye and 6 bottles of nail polish.

The foreigners were escorted to the Lethem Police Station where the items were lodged. They were profiled and handed over to the Brazilian Federal.

