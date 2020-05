Two children among recently recorded Coronavirus cases

Of the recent increase of 10 cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana, 6 are from the town of Linden and of that number, 5 are from the same family.

This was disclosed by the Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC) of the Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice region on Wednesday. It was revealed that with the new infections, two children are part of the six while another child from Linden is awaiting results.

The health committee further reported that an additional two persons who have been suspected of having the disease are awaiting their test.

With this development, the regional authorities have renewed their calls for members of the public to be more vigilant and responsible.

The RHEC Head, who is also the Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon has dubbed sections of the populace of Region Ten as being very irresponsible and likely to create a major challenge to the residents living within the region.

Gordon said that on reviewing the six new cases he has observed that the disease is now locally transmitted.”People must understand that COVID 19 is deadly and people within this region must understand that they should remain responsible as they continue to put themselves and every other person at risk. We were at one case long after other regions had announced theirs and within a short space, we have now jumped to eight persons,”he said.

Gordon echoed sentiments made by the Deputy Police Commander who said that the public seems “uncaring of the danger and risks that they are putting the law enforcement officers.

He noted that three of the five persons have already been transported to the Diamond

Centre, while two others are at home awaiting instructions.

Giving an insight into the persons who have contracted the virus, the REO said that five of the new cases are from one family. He said that the third infected case in the region has now seen the man’s wife and close family members being infected. He noted further that the man’s twelve- year-old niece and one-year old daughter also being infected.

Gordon said that the sixth case is that of a woman with no relation to the five positive cases,stressing that they are overly concerned as it seems an imported one.

As such, the REO said that he is very concerned that Guyana has now recorded two

infections, among children urging parents to be more vigilant and alert with their children.

“It hurts me to know that we have two children among those infected as prior to this we had not reported any infections among children and I hope that parents and guardians would recognize that children are not exempted from contracting this deadly virus. Therefore, it is imperative that they take the required actions and precautions to safeguard children during this time,” he reiterated.

Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, in a passionate appeal, urged residents to recognise that the region is not waiting on COVID-19 but rather it is present in the area and making its impact felt. He said that people should adhere to set out guidelines as with numbers already increasing the public should be very concerned.”I will repeat what the REO is saying all along that this is a fight that requires all stakeholders. Therefore, people must be responsible and recognize that this virus kills,” he said.

Guyana has so far recorded a total of 92 positive cases of the Coronavirus. Thus far, 10 persons, including a resident of Linden, have died from complications attributed to the virus.