No unauthorised flights to Guyana— GCAA addresses rumour

THE Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has condemned false rumours, circulated on social media, about an unauthorized landing in Guyana, on May 4, 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Director-General of the GCAA, Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Field, A.A. wishes to dismiss such rumours as false. Col. Field said that such reports could create mischief, panic and confusion during a time when our nation is battling a pandemic of unprecedented proportions. The Director-General wishes to assure the citizens of Guyana that the Authority has in place strict protocols for aircraft arriving from other States, recognizing the extent of the coronavirus pandemic in other parts of the world, especially North America,” the GCAA stated in a release on Tuesday.

The Authority urged members of the public to be vigilant, responsible and to fact check all information with the relevant authorities, before publishing same.

The Government recently announced the extension of COVID-19 emergency measures and airports will remain closed to international passenger flights until June 3rd, except by special authorization.

The ban gives exception to outgoing flights; cargo flights; medivac flights; technical stops by airplanes for fuel and specially authorised flights, still with the approval of local authorities.