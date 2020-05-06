NA mayor alarmed by crowd of pensioners

NEW Amsterdam Mayor, Winifred Haywood, was alarmed after she noticed a crowd of Old Age and National Insurance Scheme pensioners at the New Amsterdam Post Office on Monday.

“We want to ensure that when COVID-19 is over, you must be alive. And I must be alive. I do not like that you are not adhering to the social distance guidelines. You will get your money, but, I do not want you to get it with COVID-19…. COVID 19 is faceless and because of that you must keep your distance. The life is yours. You have to care your life,” the mayor said as she addressed scores of elderly men and women

While it was observed that personnel within the post office were enforcing the mandated three feet distance, outside, within the building’s compound, persons were seated closely.

“Is all about faith! You have no faith Comrade Mayor!” shouted an unmasked young woman from among the crowd.

“The mayor is advising correctly,” rebutted another, who added: “If you do not hear, you all will feel”

Meanwhile, in a press release, dated April 22, the Guyana Post Office Corporation said that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, it continues to implement systems that seek to protect senior citizens and contain the spread of COVID-19, by preventing mass gathering and practising social distancing.

As a result, pensioners were asked to visit their respective post offices on specific dates, based on an alphabetical order.

On Monday, pensioners bearing surnames / last names beginning with the letters K to O were facilitated to receive their pension, but, being the first Monday of the month, there was a clash with the National Insurance Scheme pensioners.

And the transactions lasted beyond closing time, forcing senior citizens to be outdoor for a longer period than expected.

Although, there are other options such as encashing their vouchers at banks, Sheik Mohamed said he prefers the post office as it offers multiple services, including the payment of his utility bill, and, despite the large gathering, he would remain there.