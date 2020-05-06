Mike Tyson still capable of knocking out any heavyweight – De La Hoya

By Charles Brun

MIKE Tyson is still capable of knocking out any heavyweight in the division at age 53, according to ‘Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya. After watching a clip of the former heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) working out on the mitts, Dela Hoya predicted that he’d KO anyone in the division if he trains for 12 rounds.

The video clip, by the way, went viral and is being talked abount by the entire boxing world. The speed, punching power, and the technique that Tyson showed during the brief clip went unrivaled by any of the current top heavyweights in boxing.

Jeff Fenech, the old trainer for Mike Tyson, believes that he would knockout former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the first round if he worked hard and went through six weeks of training camp.

Further, many people want to see Tyson make a comeback for at least one fight against Wilder. The fans believe that Tyson will knock Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) out in the first two rounds.

“I’m sure that if he trains for 12 rounds, right now, he’ll knock out any heavyweight,” said Dela Hoya about Mike Tyson to The Sun.

It would be interesting to see how Tyson would do against one of the best heavyweights in the division if he went through a full training camp. Of course, it could prove challenging to get one of the top guys like Wilder, Fury, or Joshua to agree to take on the 53-year-old Tyson.

There would be a tremendous backlash for one of them if they were to lose to the former heavyweight champion. It would be a lose-lose situation for any of those current top heavyweights to take on Tyson at this point because they won’t gain anything in facing him other than money.

If they beat Tyson, then boxing fans will downplay their victory by saying, ‘You beat an old man.’ If they lose to Tyson, then it’s career over. The fans would never let Fury, Wilder, or Joshua forget that they lost to the 53-year-old Tyson.

Unfortunately for Tyson, he’s in the same position ‘Big’ George Foreman was in when he launched a comeback in the late 1980s at the age of 40-years-old. (Boxing News)