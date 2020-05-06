Lusignan prison escapee recaptured

ANTHONY Padmore, one of three prisoners who escaped from the Lusignan Prison recently, has been recaptured by the police.

Reports are that Padmore was found in a house in the company of a woman. Police moved to the scene and immediately arrested him. The 26-year-old has been serving a 3-year prison term for trafficking in narcotics.

He, along with three others, Kenraul Perez, 26, of Mabaruma, North West District, Ganesh Dhanraj, 32, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Sasenarine Bisnauth of Tuschen, EBE , escaped from the holding bay of the Lusignan prison on April 20, 2020.

Bisnauth was recently recaptured by the authorities.