Linden’s Orrin Gordon urges persons to give out of love and not ‘for attention’

HEAD of the Region Ten Regional Health Emergency Committee (RHEC), Orrin Gordon, says persons who need to get mileage from the committee’s endorsement of their charitable work “can obtain that on their own and would not need the committee’s endorsement.”

Speaking in an RHEC press release, on Tuesday, Gordon said that he recognized persons who contribute to the aiding of persons in need, noting that it is a noble feat.

“I applaud the initiatives of many to assist those in need, as I have no problem with people seeking to assist their fellow Lindeners and want their pound of acclamation. However, it is not the normal way for a national outfit going about doing its national duties. Of course you will see the efforts made by the national organization to ensure that people are aware of what it is doing for its citizens,” Gordon said.

“I am making it clear, as the Mayor reminded me that, when she approached some businesses, they said that they wanted to have their own publicity as they wanted their own recognition. This committee cannot and will not be a part of something like that,” he argued.

Gordon questioned persons’ agenda in these uncertain times, noting that it is evident several persons are experiencing grave economic challenges. He urged persons to give with a heart of love, affection, concern and care, rather than using people’s situation to extract personal attention.

“We should not be a part of anything that brings personal glory to ourselves because this is a national response to a particular situation affecting our country. Therefore, it is expected that each of us will play our part in ensuring that we can address it. Once we seek personal credit and attention because we give out something to someone then this RHEC cannot be party to glorifying the benevolent; I am sure the recipients and beneficiaries will do so adequately,” he declared.

“I read on the internet that several of our fellows in North America even with their predicament, still reached out and assisted brothers and sisters in Linden. The names were put out on the internet. Many I understand did not want publicity but others wanted, so all the donors were noted publicly. The RHEC thanks the donors for their generous giving, even as the moneys were given to a business group to provide hampers. Persons were calling us asking about the hampers,” he said.

The RHEC head stressed accountability, asking individuals and organizations to be responsible and accountable for donations received, as he understands not all donors want to pass through the established committee.

He said BOSAI provided a few tons of basic food items for the RHEC and he expects that a wide cross-section as possible will benefit from this contribution.

He urged the President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Victor Fernandes, and head of the business committee of the RHEC, to address all such situations involving the Linden business community and affiliates.

“The RHEC will not be giving any recognition. We are happy that more persons are giving but for them to say that it’s part of the RHEC, then that is where I have some problems,” Gordon said.