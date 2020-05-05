‘Indulge in activities to forge unity’

…PNCR says in Arrival Day message

ON the occasion of the 182nd Anniversary of the arrival of East Indians to Guyana, the PNCR salutes all Guyanese of East Indian descent, and those in the Diaspora who are celebrating this milestone in the nation’s historical calendar. The Party recognises the valuable contribution that our East Indian brothers and sisters have made to the development of our country, and the shaping of the cultural tapestry of this nation. The PNCR, therefore, salutes all our East Indian brothers and sisters on this special commemorative day.

When the PNCR, in the 1980s, inaugurated the concept of celebrating the arrival of the respective ethnic groups of this nation, the intention was to deepen an understanding of the culture of these groups, and so promote greater understanding and racial harmony as tools for nation building. The Party held, at all times, that such a course of action was absolutely necessary for welding the nation into a single whole, out of the various groups which emigrated here from the various continents of the world.

As we reflect on this historical milestone, it is the wish of the PNCR that the occasion would be used to indulge ourselves in activities designed to forge and mould a destiny of racial and cultural cohesion, so necessary for building an economically-strong and vibrant nation.

Happy Arrival Day!