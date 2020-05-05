‘I will accept the results of the elections’

–President Granger says, welcomes commencement of the recount

AHEAD of the National Recount, President David Granger as reiterated his long-held position that he will accept the results of the General and Regional Elections when it is declared by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

“I have said, repeatedly, that I shall accept the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission, which will allow for a democratically-elected government to be sworn in to office,” the Head of State said in an address to the nation on Monday.

The recount, according to an Order gazetted by the Elections Commission on Monday, will commence on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, much to the satisfaction of the President.

“I welcome the Commission’s announcement; the entire nation is awaiting the completion of the recount of the ballots, and the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission,” he said.

It has been more than two months since Guyanese went to the polls on March 2. The President, in his address, noted that elections were “free, fair and orderly, but subsequent events resulted in the prolongation of the electoral process, well beyond the deadline for the declaration of results.”

Just as the electoral process was near completion, a private citizen, the late Reeaz Holladar, on behalf of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), moved to the High Court on March 5, 2020 to block the declaration of the results by the Elections Mission. That injunction triggered a number of other legal proceedings, both in the High Court and the Court of Appeal. It was after overcoming those legal challenges that the Elections Commission took a decision on April 3 to proceed with a National Recount in keeping with an earlier decision.

“I have complied always with the rulings of the Courts. I have never interfered, intervened or intruded in the work of the Elections Commission; its independence is respected, and I have upheld, always, the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, which is the supreme law of the land. I await the declaration of the elections’ results,” President Granger said.

It was President Granger, who had agreed to a National Recount on March 15, 2020 following an intervention by Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. The Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, had also bought into the idea, which would see a CARICOM delegation playing an integral role in the recount process.

AGREED TO TOTAL RECOUNT

He had agreed that “…a total recount of the ballots from all electoral districts in Regions One to Ten would take place urgently, and in accordance with the Constitution, the applicable law, and the judgment of the Court issued by Roxanne George, Chief Justice (ag.), on Wednesday, 11 March 2020.”

The Head of State, based on discussions with the CARICOM Chair, had also agreed that a high-level team from the CARICOM should be allowed to participate in the recount, but within the framework of the Constitution, under the aegis of the Commission, and the rulings of the Court.

“The CARICOM approved and arranged for a High-Level Team to travel to Guyana. The Team was expected to observe the recount, and submit its report to the Chairman or Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community. The Team was unable to do so owing to the unresolved legal issues related to the national recount. The Courts have since ruled,” he recalled.

The Head of Sate said he is satisfied now that the hurdles have been cleared for the Elections Commission to conduct the recount, and that the Commission’s Secretariat is prepared, fully, to execute its mandate.

“I am pleased to learn that a CARICOM High-Level Team has arrived in Guyana to observe the recount process in response to the Commission’s request,” he said, while adding that the Elections Commission must be allowed to do its work in accordance with the Constitution. As the Elections Secretariat puts system in place for the recount to begin on Wednesday, the President is urging all Guyanese to be patient, as they await the outcome of the national recount.