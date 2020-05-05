GECOM moves ballot boxes to recount venue

The Guyana Elections commission (GECOM) on Tuesday morning moved several containers with ballots boxes to the Arthur Chung Convention Center (ACCC) from the electoral body’s headquarters in Kingston in preparation for the national recount of the votes cast at the March 2 regional and general elections.

Under heavy police guard, the containers were moved to the ACCC at Liliendaal around 10:00hrs.

The Order, bringing into legal effect the National Recount of the votes cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections, was published in the Official Gazette of Guyana on Monday, May 4.

The gazetting of the Order paved the way for the much-anticipated recount to commence on Wednesday, under the supervision of the GECOM and the watchful eyes of scrutineers drawn from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Order, which comprises a total of eight ‘whereas’ clauses, was signed by Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh, and made by the Elections Commission, pursuant to its powers under Article 162 of the Constitution and Section 22 of the Elections Laws (Amendment) Act.

In accordance with the Constitution and the ruling of the Court of Appeal, the Order states that the Elections Commission will provide overall supervision and guidance to the Elections Secretariat during the conduct of the National Recount, and will serve as the final arbiter of issues not resolved at lower levels. Importantly, it states that an Order on the national recount will be gazzetted, and the final results of the March 2 Elections will be determined and declared.