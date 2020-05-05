10 new cases of COVID-19

…confirmed cases jump to 92

-three persons in ICU, 56 in isolation

THERE continues to be a consistent increase in the number of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, with the latest statistics showing that Guyana recorded 10 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 92.

Health authorities have so far tested 639 persons, and while 547 of those persons have tested negative, the increasing number of cases continue to be a cause for concern, because nine precious lives have also been lost.

With a death rate of a little over 9 per cent (based on the cases), Guyana remains above the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s average of 2-4 per cent.

And, as it is now, three persons are battling for their lives in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 56 persons remain in institutional isolation and seven are in institutional quarantine.

To date, the total number of patients seen in the COVID-19 ICU is 25, with seven deaths being registered within the unit. Of the 25 persons, three persons have recovered and were discharged from the ICU.

In total, some 27 persons have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 disease, but in order to “flatten the curve,” persons need to be more cautious.

“On day nine, with six confirmed cases, we began implementing measures with the closure of all international airports. On day 24, when another 33 cases were confirmed, the Ministry of Public Health instituted the curfew, the rotation policy, the stay at home and work from home policies, as well as the closing of several businesses.

“We are now at day 50 and we are right where we began with another 43 cases, a 110 per cent increase in less than one month,” said Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence in a past report.

The minister reiterated this harsh reality during her update, on Monday, noting that healthcare workers continue to work selflessly in order to protect everyone, but some persons continue to behave selfishly and with total disregard for their own safety and life.

In expressing her dissatisfaction, Minister Lawrence said: “With regard to the social distancing guidelines, you have interpreted them to suit your own agenda. Not only are you continuing to congregate in large numbers, but you are also out there way past the curfew time and with no face mask for your protection and those around you.”

She said this behaviour is “unfair” to persons, who are following the guidelines in place. From the inception, persons were all told that they can stop COVID-19 from spreading by simply staying home and following all the precautionary guidelines- this advice is still in effect.

“You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and our livelihood,” said Minister Lawrence.

Globally, there are over 3.3 million cases of COVID-19, with over 238,000 deaths. And with no approved treatment or cure, there is no assurance that persons will survive after contracting the disease. In the absence of approved medications, governments and authorities across the world have employed a number of preventative measures to contain the spread of the disease.

In an effort to improve the response to the pandemic, the Public Health Ministry has launched its mobile unit at the East La Penitence Health Centre, as well as at the community COVID-19 facilities of Region Four at Herstelling, on the East Bank Demerara, and at Paradise, on the East Coast Demerara.

Additionally, the government has extended its emergency measures to combat the dreaded disease, with the imposition of a 12-hour curfew on citizens. These emergency measures were taken pursuant to Paragraphs (1) and (2) (b) of the directive issued by the President, in accordance with the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Official Gazette, Legal Supplement B, on March 16, 2020. These measures have been extended to June 3, 2020.

As the country wages war against the deadly disease, President David Granger is on record as saying that the efforts of the country’s frontline workers, in particular those within the medical field, should not go unnoticed.

“I ask you… to think tenderly of our public health professionals and service providers; that is to say, our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and all other supporting staff, medical and non-medical, who are providing the required care for those in distress,” President Granger said, adding: “Public health practitioners are on the frontline of protecting those stricken by the disease; they have been working tirelessly, through this very difficult situation, to provide quality healthcare to those who have been infected and afflicted.

Everyone in the public health system has played a vital part in the fight against this disease.”