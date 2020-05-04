Remembering Guyana’s first World boxing champion!

…Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis five years after his death

MAY 4, 2015, the boxing fraternity plunged into mourning after news that Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis died in the vicinity of Covent Garden, on the East Bank of Demerara. He was 44-years old.

With his casket draped in the Golden Arrowhead and the WBA welterweight belt resting on top of it, Guyana’s first World boxing champion, Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis said goodbye to his many fans. Lewis made his final ‘hooray’ on May 14, 2015, as the man who many will remember for his famous 7th round TKO win over American James Page on February 17, 2001, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Reports stated that the former World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion was riding his bicycle, heading to a popular ‘coconut’ spot near his home – a place he visits daily – when he was struck from behind by a motor car.

A resident of Albouystown, Lewis was remembered not only for his exploits in the ring, but for his kindness; a man that would give his last to someone if he believed that the person needed it more than he did.

Lewis, at the time of his climb to the top, was the number one welterweight contender in the WBA rankings and was undefeated in 20 professional fights, knocking out 18 of his opponents. The beloved Lewis was hunting an achievement that would make him a legend if accomplished.

With an entire nation behind him, Lewis went on to win via TKO against Page in the 7th of their 12-round contest.

He became his country’s Champion, after great fighters before him, like Patrick Ford, Lennox Blackmore, Terrence Alli, Dennis Andries, Wayne Harris and Andrew Murray (just to name a few) had all failed to do in their illustrious careers.

The boy from Albouystown turned ‘Pro’ in 1993, first stepping into the ring against Fitzroy Davidson. Eight years later, he sat on top of the world, immortalised by Guyanese at home and abroad. He would finish his career in 2008, with a ring record of 23 wins, four losses and two draws from 29 outings in the ring.

Two years after Lewis’s death (March 24, 2017 to be exact), Manx Powers, the man charged with causing the death of the former World Champion, walked out of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court a free man.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore dismissed the charge against Powers, who was on trial for the offence of causing death by dangerous driving, on the grounds that there was not enough evidence against him.