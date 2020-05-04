President hails contribution of Portuguese to Guyana’s development

PRESIDENT David Granger has hailed the contribution of Portuguese here as Guyana commemorates the 185th Anniversary of their arrival.

In a message to mark the occasion President Granger said that Portuguese Arrival Day celebrates the contribution which persons of Portuguese ancestry have made to nation-building.

“This year, we commemorate the 185th Anniversary of the arrival of the first Madeiran-Portuguese indentured immigrants to our motherland. The Co-operative Republic of Guyana acknowledges the contribution which the Portuguese have made to our motherland. The role of the Portuguese in the nation’s development – particularly in agriculture, commerce, culture, education, law, manufacturing, religion, social organisations, shipping and sport – has not been diminished or devalued with the passage of time,” President Granger said in the message.

He reminded citizens that he had issued a ‘public notice’ on the 27th February, 2017, proclaiming May 3 each year as Portuguese Arrival Day. “The designation of ‘Arrival Days’ is intended to strengthen national integration and social cohesion by according due respect and recognition to the various ethnic groups which belong to our multicultural society,” the President said.

According to President Granger, the Portuguese, like all other ethnic groups, are integral to the multicultural character of our nation. He said they have contributed to all aspects of national development. “I extend sincere best wishes to all Guyanese, especially those of Portuguese descent on the occasion of Portuguese Arrival Day.”