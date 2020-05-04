‘Preserve your culture and tradition’

…says Minister Norton in celebration of Portuguese Arrival Day

IN joining the celebration of Portuguese Arrival Day in Guyana, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, in a commemorative message, on Sunday, hailed Portuguese Guyanese for their historical contribution to Guyana’s rich diverse culture.

Acknowledging that the Portuguese population in Guyana has declined over the years, Minister Norton noted that it is now critical that not only Guyanese of Portuguese descent, but every Guyanese should safeguard their culture and ancestry.

“Despite their notable contributions towards crafting the Guyanese identity, the Portuguese community has declined drastically, from 4.3% of Guyana’s population in 1891, to 0.3% as of 2012…this makes it especially important for persons of Portuguese ancestry to become protectors of their heritage… the onus is upon you to preserve the cultures and traditions that your ancestors clutched as a prized possession,” Norton stated.

Additionally, the Minister urged Guyanese to continue to educate themselves and their children on their history and culture as a means to keep traditions alive.

“Study your history, learn the language, practise your religions, promote your foods, clothing and music; maintain your traditions and teach your children and grandchildren to do the same, because Guyana can ill afford to lose these precious aspects of her identity,” he noted.

He added that one of country’s greatest assets is its people and diverse culture which sets Guyana apart, as such, it is important that such remains intact.

“Guyana’s strength is its diversity, and our diversity can only be as vibrant as the individual characteristics of all our peoples. So, we must ensure that these remain fully intact,” he noted.

However, he added that despite their diminishing numbers, Portuguese descendants continue to contribute enormously to Guyana’s overall development.

“Their impeccably thrifty spirit added vibrancy to Guyana’s commerce sector, and even today, the descendants of our Portuguese ancestors remain prominent business personalities,” said Minister Norton.

Minister Norton, in sending well wishes, further stated, “Today, by way of Portuguese Arrival Day, the Cooperative Republic of Guyana salutes and celebrates these contributions. On behalf of the Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Social Cohesion, Culture, Youth and Sport, we wish every Guyanese Portuguese a wonderful day”.

May 3, 2020 marks 185 years since the country’s Portuguese ancestors arrived in British Guiana. It was the ‘Louisa Baillie’ that first docked on these shores with some 40 persons who came as Indentured Labourers.

Since their arrival from Madeira in 1835, the Portuguese have contributed immensely towards shaping the diverse Guyana that we are all proud of today.

The Portuguese were known to be a people well-grounded in morals, and steadfast in education, charity and sports. Apart from their keen sense of business, the Portuguese also brought with them Roman Catholicism – a faith that continues to expand among Guyanese from all ethnic backgrounds.