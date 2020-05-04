Looking out for children

THERE are adversity and uncertainty in the air at the moment and for some, it is hard to look on the bright side and picture a time to come when things will be better. Although none of us know what the ‘new’ normal will look like when the pandemic eases, one thing is for sure, WE WILL GET THERE. We have managed and reached this far; now is the time to keep going, to build our resilience and tenacity, even more, this is not the time to quit. As parents and all those in a position to help our children, we must keep our spirits uplifted.

It is difficult for some parents to stay positive in times like these and they take out their fears and anxieties on their children. While being a child is transient it is also a time of great learning. Most childhood experiences become part of the psychological, emotional, intellectual and social structure, that children carry into adulthood. Because of this fact, it follows that children globally will remember this time of their lives as a mammoth occasion when they are grown.

For some, it will be remembered as nothing but a nice long holiday with a little school work thrown in here and there (and not being able to access KFC perhaps). But for others, the memories will not be so good. This could be the first time some children are experiencing deprivation on a major scale with no hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Other children will have had the first-hand experience of living 24/7 with domestic violence in their homes. Or living with a parent or parents who have mental, drug or alcohol problems; Their circumstances exasperated because of the lock-down. These children can be scarred for life due to the situations they are presently enduring and it is those children who we need to be aware of and to look out for during this crisis.

Everyone has their way of dealing with matters that confront them and some parents have good coping skills, while others lack poorly in that area. However, children are on the receiving end of whatsoever a parent chooses to say or do and when parents become short-tempered or verbally and physically abusive, children suffer. They suffer because there is nowhere to turn and no one there to help them; besides, they no longer have the outlet of attending school and/or the social comfort of talking and mingling with friends to distract them. They are isolated.

Some parents have no time or wish to be cognisant of their children’s feelings at the best of times and those who intervene are usually told to mind their own business. Children have fears and anxieties too, they need reassuring and they need to feel safe and loved. They don’t need to feel like a burden, a nuisance or in some cases even a pawn during this time. Neither do they need additional pressure or abuse as a result of how badly their parents or caregivers are coping.

We must keep an eye out for children whose dysfunctional family lives seem to be in peril during this crisis and where we can, give them some positive encouragement. We can help by doing some schoolwork, teaching or reading, with them. This will go a long way in restoring some hope in a child’s outlook on life. If you can take an hour of your time to teach and interact with a small group of children (acknowledging the rule of social distancing of course) in your community, it will help. Children need people to be there for them and with whom they can share positive experiences.

Where there is a lack of communication between pre-adolescents/teenagers and their parents the child may feel subdued and cannot express his/her feelings due to fear, usually of verbal or physical abuse. This leaves the child at the mercy of whatever the parent says and does and is damaging to his/her self-esteem and confidence.

On the contrary, a lack of communication can also mean the child is allowed to go and come as he/she pleases without proper adult supervision. These children are at risk. The streets offer a variety of ‘ills’ that await children who are left to their own devices. These ills range from following the wrong company and being involved in a felony to becoming a victim of rape or sexual abuse.

We must not let this unprecedented crisis shape the future for disadvantaged children if we can help them. All it takes is a little observation, a little concern, a little proactivity and some care, and safeguarding shown towards them today, can result in giving them the chance of a better future.

If you are concerned about the welfare of a child call the CPA hotline on 227 0979 or write to us at childcaregy@gmail.com

A MESSAGE FROM THE CHILDCARE AND PROTECTION AGENCY,

MINISTRY OF SOCIAL PROTECTION