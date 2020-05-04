Guyanese dies in North Carolina crash

(FOX 8 News)-A crash in Davidson County left a man dead, according to Davidson County dispatch.

Troopers responded to the crash on West Center Street Extension at 8:50 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say Phillip Emanuel Seecharan, 29, of Lexington, was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle south on West Center Street extension when it went off the road and overturned. The motorcycle hit a mailbox, then a culvert.

Seecharan died at the scene.He was wearing a helmet, and speed did appear to be a factor, according to Highway Patrol