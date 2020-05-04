‘Create a secure home for children’

-Greene urges parents to be responsive, consistent during COVID-19 crisis

CHILDREN are the “leaders of tomorrow,” and just as everyone else, their health and wellbeing remain important, especially as the world continues to face and endure the dreaded effects of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The threat of COVID-19 presents daily challenges to the wellbeing of children and families. Parents, caregivers and guardians suddenly become responsible for managing the children’s education, due to school being out and to cope with the other challenges with the necessary imposed partial lockdown, which may include a lack of adequate resources for the sustenance of the family.

“Coping with this has resulted with increased tension and anxiety in the home. It is also understandable that with everyone being at home together, some conflicts are unavoidable, but how families cope will have a great impact on the children,” said Director of the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene in a virtual message.

She said parents are anxious and many are having difficulty coping, resulting in frustration with the children, but parents need to remain resilient and manage anxiety.

Generally, what is needed is a secure home, a safe place, and this could be done by being predictable and consistent. This is also achieved by being responsive, by being nurturing and affectionate, by modelling confidence and thoughtful problem solving.

“Children are known to be resilient and they seem to be able to cope better than the parents and guardians, but how they come out of this depends on how we, the parents, cope.

This brings me to violence in the homes – family violence, child abuse and domestic violence. In some homes, these were ever present and now with all parties having to be constantly together, the abuse has escalated, so we have to be our neighbours’ keeper and watch out for children and families and call the Ministry of Social Protection hotlines,” said Greene.

Although the situation could be destabilising, the director, in giving advice, said when the going gets tough, step away, take a break, go into another room or step outside into the yard and take deep breaths or a quick shower.

Greene also advised persons to limit their exposure to social media because being informed is one thing, but being over informed or exposed is another thing.

“…all the dooms day information you are receiving that set you thinking about the world is over. This can cause anxiety that is inadvertently passed on to children in the home. The CPA has a response WhatsApp group and a couple of Sundays ago, I had to put a halt from all the ‘Unnecessary tweets’ – the dooms day tweets– and asked everyone to send something to make us get a good laugh. Humour helps,” said the director.

Instead of being engrossed in negativity, parents should focus on creating a structure in the home. It is said that it is easy for children to get bored or ‘fretful’ if they are facing a day without structure.

A day without structure is a setting for anxiety to thrive, so parents should alternate chores, school work and free time.

In sharing an example, Greene said: “A parent told me she was having her children dressed for school for the teaching session at home. Do things with the children… bake, play a game of Ludo, start a kitchen garden, and be creative about new activities.

Rules regarding screen time for children – television, iPods and tablets– can be relaxed a bit, since the children are at home with no school. A little longer viewing time will not do harm, but it is a ‘no no’ for those under 2 years old.”

It is also important to use those devices to keep children in the loop – informed about what is happening, but keep it simple. Parents need to remind children of the things they are doing to take care of themselves (washing hands, staying indoors etc.).

“We can beat this if we are responsible – keep the physical distancing, wear a mask when out in public and wash hands as often as possible. Take care, be safe,” said Greene.

Persons who require further advice or need to report a situation could contact the agency on 227-0979 or 227-0206. Persons can also call Help & Shelter on toll free numbers 613-1758 and 613-1811.