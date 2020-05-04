COVID-19 quarantine cases down to 7

THE Ministry of Public Health has reported that as of May 3, 2020 the number persons in institutional quarantine is seven, while another 49 are housed in institutional isolation.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana remains at 82. This includes nine deaths.

Twenty-four persons have been medically cleared and have since recovered from the virus.

A total of 582 persons have been tested, with 500 of those tested returning negative.

The number of patients currently in the COVID-19, ICU at the GPHC has moved up to three.

Globally, the WHO had reported 3,267,184 confirmed cases with 229,971 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases is 1,340,591 with 72,196 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practise social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation, so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. (DPI)