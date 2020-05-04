BREAKING:10 new cases of Coronavirus recorded

The total number of confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Guyana has jumped by 10 to 92, the Ministry of Public Health reported today.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence noted in a COVID-19 update that the number of persons recovered thus far has increased to 27 ;the number of deaths remain at 9.

She said a total of 639 persons have been tested for the global pandemic and of that number 547 tested negative. Lawrence said that 3 persons are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 7 are in institutional quarantine.She said 56 persons are in isolation.

Minister Lawrence said that the country’s health care workers continue to work selflessly in order to protect the citizenry from the pandemic.

However, she said “but you continue to behave very selfishly, with total disregard for your own safety and for your own life. With regard to the social distancing guidelines, you have interpreted them to suit your own agenda.”

She said that, not only are persons continuing to congregate in large numbers, but they also continue to break the national curfew, while also disregarding the use of a face mask to protect themselves and others.

“It is extremely unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk. From the inception you were all told that we can stop COVID-19 from spreading; by simply staying home and following all the precautionary guidelines; that advice is still in effect. You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and our livelihood,”Lawrence said.

Globally, over 3.5 million cases of the pandemic has been recorded, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The United States leads all national statistics with 1.17 million confirmed cases of the virus.